Montis Financial LLC Sells 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 167,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

