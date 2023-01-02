Montis Financial LLC Sells 8,376 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.57.
