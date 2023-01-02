Moonbeam Price Down 4% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $165.69 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00059236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,520,894 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

