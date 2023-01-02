Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EEM stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.