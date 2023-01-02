Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 182,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,687 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

