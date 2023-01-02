Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

