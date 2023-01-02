Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average of $179.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

