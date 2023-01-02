Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SCHA stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
