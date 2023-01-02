Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAA opened at $10.38 on Monday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

