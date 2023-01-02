MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.20 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and $66.37 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01904428 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

