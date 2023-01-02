My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0534 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $862,735.42 and approximately $860,738.75 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.77 or 0.01487475 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008772 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017955 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034547 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.01734167 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

