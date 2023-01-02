Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0323 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $630.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00111068 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00188304 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,194,213 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.