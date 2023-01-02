Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $629.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00111053 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00188775 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00039522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,193,021 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

