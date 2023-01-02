nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.59 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.73.
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. nCino has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $57.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in nCino by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
