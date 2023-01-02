NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $31.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00007653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.24464742 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $32,920,525.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

