Neo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.93 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $448.57 million and $31.93 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00038165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
