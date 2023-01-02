Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $77.72 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $77.72 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,708.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00448502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00886125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00096448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00595308 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00252131 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

