Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $77.75 million and $1.01 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,713.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00451705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00890357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00096058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00592827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00250558 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.