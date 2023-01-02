NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.24. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001.

