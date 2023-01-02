Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,657,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Nevada Copper Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of NEVDF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
About Nevada Copper
