Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,657,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Nevada Copper Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NEVDF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

