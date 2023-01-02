New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Stock Performance

NFE opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.



