Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Newman & Schimel LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11,264.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 357,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 354,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

