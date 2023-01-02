News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.
News Price Performance
Shares of News stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. News has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
