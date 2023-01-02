News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. News has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

