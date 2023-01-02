NFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $274.58 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. NFT has a market cap of $559,604.09 and approximately $274.58 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0149975 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $274.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

