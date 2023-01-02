NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $90,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

