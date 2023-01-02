NKN (NKN) Tops One Day Volume of $3.52 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. NKN has a market cap of $49.09 million and $3.52 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00463776 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.02925689 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

