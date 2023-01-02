North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.00% and a return on equity of 7,023.58%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

