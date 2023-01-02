North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.00% and a return on equity of 7,023.58%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.