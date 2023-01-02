North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for approximately 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Rollins by 72.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

ROL opened at $36.54 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

