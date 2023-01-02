North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,716,408 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $721.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $740.00 and its 200-day moving average is $675.37. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

