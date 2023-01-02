North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 100 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $235.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.98.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

