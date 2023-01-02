North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,693 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.