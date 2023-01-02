North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

