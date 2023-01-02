Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $110.00 at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. Novavax has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $807.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

