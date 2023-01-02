NuCypher Market Capitalization Achieves $59.80 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $59.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

