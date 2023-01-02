NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Hits $59.46 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $59.46 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00465629 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.81 or 0.02983575 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.37 or 0.29795499 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.