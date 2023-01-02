NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.0844 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $59.33 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

