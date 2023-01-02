Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NCA remained flat at $8.45 during trading hours on Friday. 100,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,105. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 612,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 232,534 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 210.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 47.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 343,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 109,833 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 210.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

