Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NCA remained flat at $8.45 during trading hours on Friday. 100,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,105. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.