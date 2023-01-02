NXM Price Up 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One NXM token can now be bought for $38.27 or 0.00228849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $252.33 million and approximately $63,885.57 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038223 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 37.81999299 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63,139.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

