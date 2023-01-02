Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $186.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
