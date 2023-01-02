Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $186.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

