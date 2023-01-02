Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.86 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Okta Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $227.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

