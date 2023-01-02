OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $219,670.88 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.