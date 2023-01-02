OmniaVerse Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $236,993.76 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

