Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.32 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $135.36 million and $7.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.88 or 0.07284622 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032294 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00066843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

