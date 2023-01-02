Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

