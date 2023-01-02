Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,005,706 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005,706 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,776. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

