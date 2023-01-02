Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $242.91 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $242,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after buying an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 135,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

