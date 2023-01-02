Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $964,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.34. The company had a trading volume of 281,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

