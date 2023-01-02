Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,660 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.37% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $30,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,213. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

