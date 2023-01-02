Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.19. 149,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

