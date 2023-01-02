Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in December

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 477.0 days.
OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Orrön Energy AB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
