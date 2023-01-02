Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in December

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 477.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Orrön Energy AB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.